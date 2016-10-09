GM Stock: Price Eruption
General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is moving into self-driving vehicles and the testing has begun, as they are looking for test drivers. GM is testing autonomous technology, and GM stock will benefit as the company embraces the future.
I can imagine a day when the most dangerous thing we do everyday, commuting on the roads, will be replaced by self-driving vehicles, and perhaps the problems associated with traffic will be finally be done away with. This is perhaps wishful thinking, but I am happy that GM.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is moving into self-driving vehicles and the testing has begun, as they are looking for test drivers. GM is testing autonomous technology, and GM stock will benefit as the company embraces the future.
I can imagine a day when the most dangerous thing we do everyday, commuting on the roads, will be replaced by self-driving vehicles, and perhaps the problems associated with traffic will be finally be done away with. This is perhaps wishful thinking, but I am happy that GM.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...