

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy Citigroup Inc.'s (C) retail-banking assets in Brazil for 710 million reais. With this acquisition, Itaú Unibanco's assets will reach to 1,404 billion reais. The impact on Itaú Unibanco's core capital resulting from this transaction is estimated at approximately 40 bps (Basel III Full Ratio).



Citibank (with 71 branches) offers financial products and services to individuals in the retail segment in Brazil, including checking accounts, loans and credit cards, comprising approximately a client base of 315,000 checking account holders, 35 billion reais in deposits and assets under management (gross amounts on the base date of December 31, 2015), 1.1 million credit cards and a loan portfolio of 6 billion reais.



The transaction requires regulatory approval and will involve the corporate restructuring of some companies of the Citibank group, so that the retail business in Brazil is spun off and transferred to companies that will be subject to acquisition.



In a securities filing, Itaú said the deal included 100 percent of Banco Citibank SA's retail banking and insurance assets, and Citigroup's stakes in automated teller machine operator TecBan Tecnologia Bancaria SA and Cia Brasileira de Securitização SA.



By means of this transaction, Itaú Unibanco reaffirms its confidence in Brazil's prospects and emphasizes its commitment to the Brazilian financial market, the satisfaction of its clients and the value creation for its stockholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX