Patient Organizations and Industry Join Together to Celebrate Fourth Annual International Plasma Awareness Week





ANNAPOLIS, Maryland, Oct. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) and its member companies are sponsoring International Plasma Awareness Week, October 9-15 designed to:

Raise global awareness about source plasma collection

Recognize the contributions of plasma donors in saving and improving lives

Increase understanding about lifesaving plasma protein therapies and rare diseases

Patient organizations representing users of plasma protein therapies have pledged their support and are working to promote the event via websites, newsletters, social media, and outreach. These include: the Alpha-1 Foundation, GBS/CIDP Foundation International, the Hemophilia Federation of America, the Immune Deficiency Foundation, the Jeffrey Modell Foundation, the Platelet Disorder Support Association, Primary Immunodeficiency UK, and the US Hereditary Angioedema Association.

Plasma protein therapies, which include plasma-derived therapies and recombinant analogs, are used to treat chronic, life-threatening diseases including bleeding disorders, primary immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and certain rare neurological disorders. In addition, these therapies are used in emergency and surgical medicine.

"We are delighted to have the support of so many patient organizations. Their participation is key in helping us achieve our goal 'to increase understanding about lifesaving plasma protein therapies and rare diseases.' By sharing their personal experiences, patients are able to convey the impact of living with a rare disease in a meaningful way. Their stories inspire us all every day," said Joshua Penrod, PPTA, Vice President, Source & International Affairs.

Plasma, a biological material derived from humans, is used to create lifesaving therapies. There are more than 500 plasma collection facilities in Canada, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, and the U.S. In addition to meeting regulatory requirements, the majority of these centers have achieved International Quality Plasma Program (IQPP) certification. PPTA's voluntary standards program provides global leadership for the industry's goal of continuous improvement with a focus on safety and quality from the donor to the patient.

About PPTA

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), a global industry trade association, represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. These therapies are used by millions of people worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma protein therapies, donors and patients.










