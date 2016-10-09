sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 09.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

47,762 Euro		-0,298
-0,62 %
WKN: 869898 ISIN: CH0012214059 Ticker-Symbol: HLBN 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
SMI
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,005
47,955
08.10.
47,295
47,532
07.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD47,762-0,62 %