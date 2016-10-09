

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said Sunday that it will stop issuing replacement Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Note 7 following reports of fires from the replacement devices.



AT&T said Galaxy Note 7 customers can return their phones for different models while Samsung and U.S. safety authorities investigate why several phones melted in the past week.



Samsung is working with authorities including the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to investigate the new incidents, which include a phone emitting smoke on a Southwest Airlines Co. flight.



Samsung launched a recall of the 1 million Note 7 phones in the U.S. last month after faulty lithium-ion batteries caused fires. Under the recall, consumers could exchange their Note 7s for a new device or obtain a refund.



