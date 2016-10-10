

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior United Nations officials, including Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, have condemned an attack in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, that killed more than 140 people and injured at least five hundred more. They also called for swift and impartial investigations into the incident.



'The Secretary-General notes that any deliberate attack against civilians is utterly unacceptable and calls for a prompt and impartial investigation of this incident,' said a statement issued by Mr. Ban's office late yesterday.



'Those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice,' it added.



Mr. Ban further expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He also reminded all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law - including the fundamental rules of proportionality, distinction and precaution - to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure against attack.



According to initial reports, the attack, said to have been airstrikes by the Coalition, hit an event hall where thousands of mourners were gathered for a funeral ceremony.



The attack took place against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian situation across Yemen. According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), four out of every five of the country's 28 million people are in real and immediate need of assistance.



