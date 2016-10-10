

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pat McCrory, Governor of North Carolina, urged people to use extreme caution today as Hurricane Matthew is causing historic and prolonged flooding throughout eastern and central North Carolina.



'As blue skies return to North Carolina, our state is facing major destruction and sadly, loss of life,' said Governor McCrory. 'This is still an extremely dangerous situation for North Carolina as major rivers are expected to flood in the coming days. As we know from the past, most loss of life often comes after the storm. Our National Guard troops, swift water rescue teams and helo-aquatic rescue teams are on the scene performing rescues as we speak.'



Today, Governor McCrory is requesting an expedited major disaster declaration that will provide additional and immediate federal assistance to the state.



To date, there have been at least seven storm-related fatalities in North Carolina related to vehicles attempting to pass flooded roads. Yesterday, one fatality was reported in Sampson County caused by a vehicle that hydroplaned and two in Bladen County due to a submerged vehicle. As of this morning, one fatality in each Pitt and Sampson counties and two more in Johnston County were reported.



Additionally, one fatality was reported at a shelter in Wayne County due to a health-related issue.



The storm killed more than 500 people in Haiti and at least 18 in the U.S. - nearly half of them in North Carolina.



