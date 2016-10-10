

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cimic Group Ltd., the Australian construction company controlled by Germany's Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK), has offered to buy the rest of UGL Ltd. for A$3.15 per share in cash.



Cimic, which already owns 13.84 percent of Sydney-based UGL, said that the offer price represents a 47.2% premium to the Last Close Price, being the price of ordinary shares in UGL(UGLShares) on ASX at the close of trading on 7 October 2016.



Cimic said it plans to delist UGL and reconstitute its board.



