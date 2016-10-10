

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) announced updated results from two pivotal Phase 3 studies, CheckMate -057 and CheckMate -017, which showed more than one-third of previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients in both trials experienced ongoing responses with Opdivo, compared to no ongoing responses in the docetaxel arm.



Opdivo-treated patients had tripled the duration of response compared to those treated with docetaxel, with a minimum follow-up of two years. Patient-reported outcomes from CheckMate -057 show favorable overall health status with Opdivo versus docetaxel in previously treated advanced NSCLC patients.



There were no new safety signals identified for Opdivo in the pooled safety analysis from both studies. No new treatment-related deaths occurred between one and two years' minimum follow-up despite the longer treatment exposure, and new events were observed in 11/418 patients with an additional one year of follow up.



