

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced results from two major studies of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the ESMO 2016 Congress.



KEYNOTE-024, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed KEYTRUDA as monotherapy demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival compared to chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with high hevels of PD-L1 expression.



In KEYNOTE-024, which evaluated squamous and non-squamous NSCLC patients whose tumors expressed high levels of PD-L1 (tumor proportion score, or TPS, of 50 percent or more), KEYTRUDA provided a 50 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death and a 40 percent reduction in the risk of death compared to platinum doublet, the current standard of care.



KEYNOTE-021, Cohort G, published in The Lancet Oncology, showed KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated superior efficacy compared to chemotherapy alone as first-Line treatment.



In KEYNOTE-021, Cohort G, which included patients with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression level, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) plus chemotherapy (carboplatin plus pemetrexed) achieved a 55 percent objective response rate (ORR) compared to 29 percent for chemotherapy alone, the standard of care, and reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 47 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX