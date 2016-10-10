VIETWATER 2016 Expo & Forum is Only One Month Away

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks one month before Vietnam's Leading international water supply, sanitation, water resources and purification event takes place -- VIETWATER 2016, which will be held on 9-11 November 2016 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This is not just a big exhibition in water supply, wastewater treatment and sewerage sectors, but a very special event providing important insights and the latest trends of the water and waste water industry.

Three-day technical free to attend seminars will be held inside the halls of VIETWATER 2016, covering 40 topics related to practical case studies on water supply and wastewater treatment solutions from local and international enterprises. Many leading brands have confirmed to present and share their experiences at the seminars. These companies include Hydro-Vacuum S.A, Ebara Vietnam Pump, Swing Corporation, Vina World Link, JFE Engineering, Tsurumi, GEC, Kobelco-Eco Solution, Corrosioneering Group, Osaki Precision, Tencate Geosynthetics Asia, Binder Group, Saltfree Desalination, Pacific Environment, Servelec Technologies and many more. Find out the full agenda and secure your seat at http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/The-Event/Technical-Seminar.

In addition, the first international conference with the theme "Sustainable Water Supply & Sewerage Development Solutions in the context of Climate Change: Water Resource Degradation, Drought, Saline Intrusion" will be held on 10 November 2016. It will bring together top-notch experts from the Ministry of Construction, Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association and International Water Association, to provide a general overview of Vietnam's recent water situation and insights from foreign countries. Please see more details at http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/The-Event/Conference.

During the three-day exhibition, VIETWATER 2016 will open a new gateway to the latest water solutions, innovations and technologies from over 400 leading exhibitors from 38 countries (Click http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/Exhibitors/Exhibitors-List to view the updated list of exhibiting companies). Also featured are cutting-edge technologies at 13 international pavilions including the EU, France, Germany, Australia, Finland, Belgium, Japan, mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand and Taiwan, amongst others. All will be showcasing at VIETWATER 2016.

Mark your calendar! Come, find new solutions and drive your business productivity by using the latest industry insights. Please register now at https://www.ubmonlinereg.com/Registration/default.aspx?fid=634&lang=en.

