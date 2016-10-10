Comparison of Maritime Technical Innovation Abilities of China's 20 Coastal Cities





QINGDAO, China, Oct. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --On September 26th, China Economic Information Service issued the 2016 Evaluation of Maritime Technology Innovation of China's Major Coastal Cities at the 2016 China Qingdao International Ocean Summit Forum, which presented a systematic evaluation over the maritime technical innovation achievements of Qingdao, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin, Dalian and other 20 major coastal cities in terms of innovation investment, outputs, application and environment.

According to the report, Qingdao, Shanghai and Dalian top the other cities by fund investments in maritime scientific research with Guangzhou and Tianjin ranking the fourth and fifth. While Qingdao and Shanghai surpass all other cities in terms of maritime research related institutions and schools of higher learning.

The Innovation Output Indicator is reflected by research and development results. By the number of research subjects, Qingdao leads the way with a total of 216 subjects followed by Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xiamen. It also tops the country with an obvious advantage over others in terms of number of patents, followed by Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Dalian.

The Innovation Application Indicator mainly evaluates the economic benefits brought by maritime scientific and technological research and development to certain city. Dalian is at the top of the list of well-known maritime trademarks, which represents a solid maritime industry foundation; Qingdao leads the country in maritime technology market turnover; Guangzhou and Zhanjiang are two front-runners in terms of the proportion of maritime high-tech industry in gross industrial output value and Shanghai outpaces others in numbers of newly established maritime companies with a strong development momentum in maritime industry.

There is no obvious gap in the overall evaluation of innovation environment of the 20 coastal cities where Shenzhen leads the others in terms of economic environment and Qingdao leads in terms of policy environment.

Cao Wenzhong, Vice President of China Economic Information Service, commented that maritime technologies are major drivers and fundamental guarantees for sustainable development of maritime undertaking, and they hope to provide information support for China's maritime technical innovation and development through the evaluation of maritime technical innovation abilities of coastal cities.









