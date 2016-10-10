

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) has temporarily halted production of its troubled Galaxy Note 7 following reports of fires in replacement devices, according to media reports, citing person familiar with the matter.



The decision may include Samsung's plant in Vietnam which is responsible for global supply of the device, Yonhap said. The decision was made considering global consumers' safety, the unidentified official said, according to Yonhap.



AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) have both halted sales of the devices following reports of fires from the replacement devices.



On Sept. 2, Smartphone producer confirmed that it has stopped the sales of Galaxy Note 7 due to a battery cell issue. The company said it plans to replace the devices with faulty batteries with new one over the coming weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX