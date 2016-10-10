

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Monday as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump ended their closely-watched second U.S. presidential debate. Meanwhile, weaker than expected U.S. jobs data released on Friday is seen by analysts as indicating that a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December meeting remains on the table.



The U.S. Labor Department's report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in September, compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 176,000 jobs. The unemployment rate rose to 5 percent from 4.9 percent.



The Australian market is advancing despite the negative cues from Wall Street on Friday following the release of weaker than expected U.S. jobs data. However, gains are modest as investors digested details of the closely-watched second U.S. presidential debate.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 18.30 points or 0.33 percent to 5,485.70, off a high of 5,494.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 17.90 points or 0.32 percent to 5,566.40.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding 0.7 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by more than 2 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to almost 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.7 percent, Santos is lower by more than 1 percent and Oil Search is down almost 2 percent after crude oil prices declined Friday.



Origin Energy has shipped the first cargo from the second production train at its Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas facility in north Queensland. However, its shares are down more than 1 percent.



Construction giant CIMIC Group, which has a 13.8 percent stake in rival UGL, has launched a A$524 million takeover bid for the remaining stake in that company. UGL shares are surging more than 48 percent, while CIMIC shares are adding 0.7 percent.



Insurance Australia Group has completed a A$314 million share buyback, saying it was pleased with the 'strong response' to the buyback from its shareholders. The company's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday ahead of the second U.S. presidential debate and following the release of weaker than expected U.S. jobs data. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7597, up from US$0.7573 on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore and New Zealand are also lower. Shanghai, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are modestly higher. The markets in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan are closed on Monday for public holidays.



On Wall street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday after the Labor Department's report showed that U.S. employment increased by less than expected in the month of September.



The Dow edged down 28.01 points or 0.2 percent to 18,240.39, the Nasdaq slipped 14.45 points or 0.3 percent to 5,292.40 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.03 points or 0.3 percent to 2,153.74.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices slipped Friday, failing to sustain $50 a barrel after Baker Hughes said U.S. rig counts continued to rise. WTI oil for November delivery declined 63 cents, or 1.3 percent, for the day to settle at $49.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX