A Stage of Rapid Development for China's Maritime Technical Innovation Abilities





QINGDAO, China, Oct. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2016 Global Maritime Technical Innovation Index Report, issued on 26th September in Qingdao, shows that China's maritime technical innovation abilities are on a track of rapid development.

This report, compiled by China Economic Information Service and issued on the 2016 China Qingdao International Ocean Summit Forum, evaluates the index of 25 international sample countries in terms of national maritime technical innovation based on the four factors of innovation investment, output, application and environment. While, China, with a maritime technical innovation index of 58.89, leads the world together with the U.S., Britain, Germany and other countries in innovation output index and innovation application index.

The report shows that China has maintained a rapid development momentum despite of its late start in maritime scientific and technological research. The advantages in innovation output are driven by the increase of maritime technical patents, where enterprise patents account for more than half of the total number of patents showing the obvious improvement of enterprise's sense of innovation. However, China is not in the world top rank in terms of innovation investment index and innovation environment index where improvement should be made.

This forum is co-hosted by Xinhua (Qingdao) International Maritime Information Center, Qingdao National Laboratory of Maritime Science and Technology and Qingdao Blue Silicon Valley Association of Science and Technology.









