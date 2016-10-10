

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3262 against the U.S. dollar and 77.56 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 1.3293 and 77.34, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie dropped to 1.4841 from Friday's closing value of 1.4885.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.33 against the greenback, 74.00 against the yen and 1.49 against the loonie.



