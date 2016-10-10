

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction growth accelerated in September, as new orders grew at the fastest pace in six months, survey figures from Markit Economics showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 58.7 in September from 58.4 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among sectors, the strongest expansion was again registered on commercial activity and housing activity also continued its upward trend. At the same time, civil engineering sector returned to growth.



New orders grew for the thirty-ninth successive month in September, and at the sharpest pace since March.



Consequently, companies raised their staffing levels further in September, but the rate of job creation eased to the weakest in a year-and-a-half.



On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation slowed to a six-month low in September.



'This is a pattern which leaves construction sector momentum looking stronger than both manufacturing and services as we enter the final quarter of the year, with recent PMIs from those sectors suggesting that Brexit impacts are weighing on activity trends in the more internationally-exposed areas of the economy, ' Simon Barry, Chief Economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank, said.



