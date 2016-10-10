The Robes Fashion House Comes to Abu Dhabi as First in GCC in 2017

ABU DHABI, UAE, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Robes, a joint brand between the Italian fashion designer, Tanja Conia, and UAE Fashion House, both work closely to introduce elegant dresses, ready to wear, Junior, and about to introduce the first ABAYA with the brand "The Robes" which is expected in early 2017 as designed by joint hands of both Tanja Conia and the Emarati designer, Noura AJ, and produced in Italy with high quality solid, mat, and unwrinkled crepe textile, with touch of genuine calf leather in five main dark colors on Abaya back taking the shape of The Robes stripes theme as seen in the logo.

The Robes is always been a main choice for Arabian Gulf celebrities including actresses and TV Shows presenters, in addition to elites females who participate in social occasions and events, made The Robes as main if not first choice for their dresses. The Robes relays on young designers who creates the designs rather than making them, this is inspired by the merge of Emarati and Italian fresh thoughts introducing to the world of class females new and modern lines of dresses with warm lines driven from The Robes vertical stripes as falls from its logo.

The Robes opens its first Fashion House in GCC region in Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates, early year 2017, in which The Robes will launch five lines of its own brand products, which are The Robes Dress, The Robes Ready to Wear, The Robes Junior Dress, The Robes Cosmetics and Skin Care products, and The Robes handbag.

The Robes Cosmetics and Skin Care line is developed in partnership with best international beauty houses, tested in specialized laboratories, and certified as safe cosmetics with tens of different products and colors made for The Robes consumers who developed trust to brand. When it comes to The Robes cosmetics, we aren't just talking about make-up. It is the story of safe cosmetics and about exceptional personal product that The Robes introduces to its customers.

