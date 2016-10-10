ACRON HELVETIA VII Immobilien AG: Veröffentlichung Pflichtangebot

10.10.2016 / 07:00 Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 18 KR.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Medienmitteilung der ACRON HELVETIA VII Immobilien AG vom 10. Oktober 2016

Heute Morgen hat die ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG ihr Pflichtangebot für alle sich im Publikum befindlichen Aktien der ACRON HELVETIA VII Immobilien AG veröffentlicht. Sie bietet einen Angebotspreis von CHF 95 pro Aktie an. Weitere Informationen finden sich auf http://www.public-takeover.ch.

Diese Medienmitteilung kann auf http://www.public-takeover.ch und auf http://www.acron-helvetia7.ch/cnt_investor/de_adhoc.php in deutscher abgerufen werden.

Wichtige Hinweise:

Allgemein

Das Angebot, auf welches in dieser Medienmitteilung hingewiesen wird, wird weder direkt noch indirekt in solchen Staaten oder Rechtsordnungen gemacht werden, in denen ein solches Angebot widerrechtlich wäre oder in denen das Angebot anwendbares Recht oder Regulierungen verletzen würde oder die von der Anbieterin eine Änderung der Bestimmungen oder Bedingungen des Angebots, ein zusätzliches Gesuch oder zusätzliche Handlungen gegenüber staatlichen oder anderen Verwaltungs- oder Regulierungsbehörden verlangen würden. Es ist nicht beabsichtigt, das Angebot auf solche Staaten oder eine Rechtsordnung auszudehnen. Mit dem Angebot in Zusammenhang stehende Dokumente dürfen in solchen Staaten oder Rechtsordnungen weder verteilt, noch in solche Staaten oder Rechtsordnungen versandt werden. Solche Dokumente dürfen nicht zum Zweck der Werbung für Käufe von Beteiligungsrechten der Zielgesellschaft durch Personen in solchen Staaten oder Rechtsordnungen verwendet werden.

United States of America

The public tender offer referred to in this document (the "Offer") is not being made directly or indirectly in or by use of the mail of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States of America and may only be accepted outside the United States of America. This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, telex or telephones. The offer prospectus and any other offering materials with respect to the Offer may not be distributed in nor sent to the United States of America and may not be used for the purpose of soliciting the sale or purchase of any securities of the target company, from anyone in the United States of America. Offeror is not soliciting the tender of securities of target company by any holder of such securities in the United States of America. Securities of target company will not be accepted from holders of such securities in the United States of America. Any purported acceptance of the Offer that Offeror or its agents believe has been made in or from the United States of America will be invalidated. Offeror reserves the absolute right to reject any and all acceptances determined by it not to be in the proper form or the acceptance of which may be unlawful. A person tendering securities into this tender offer will be deemed to represented that such person (a) is not a U.S. person, (b) is not acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and (c) us not in or delivering the acceptance from, the United States.

United Kingdom

The offer documents in connection with the Offer are not for distribution to persons whose place of residence, seat or usual place of residence is in the United Kingdom. This does not apply to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc") of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 in the United Kingdom or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be passed on (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The offer documents in connection with the Offer must not be acted on or relied on by persons whose place of residence, seat or usual place of residence is in the United Kingdom and who are not relevant persons. In the United Kingdom any investment or investment activity to which the offer documents relate is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ACRON HELVETIA VII Immobilien AG

c/o ACRON AG, Splügenstrasse 14
8002 Zürich
Schweiz
E-Mail: info@acron-helvetia7.ch
Internet: www.acron-helvetia7.ch
ISIN: CH0049813634

ISIN CH0049813634

