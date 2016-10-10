Preclinical data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference shows synergy of NOXXON's lead compound NOX-A12 with both T-cell and NK cell based therapies

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on cancer treatment, announced that it presented data yesterday at the ESMO conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, studying the role of CXCL12 inhibition by NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol) in tumor stroma spheroids, a preclinical model that mimics the complexity of the tumor microenvironment. These studies showed that NOX-A12 synergizes with therapies working through either T cells or NK cells. Further studies of NOX-A12 with agents working through T-cells such as checkpoint inhibitors or CAR-T cells as well as NK cell-based therapies are warranted.

Poster Title: CXCL12 Inhibition with NOX-A12 (Olaptesed Pegol) Increases T and NK Cell Infiltration and Synergizes with Immune Checkpoint Blockade and ADCC in Tumour-Stroma Spheroids

Authors: Dirk Zboralski, Anna Kruschinski, Dirk Eulberg and Axel Vater

Location & time: ESMO Congress 2016, Copenhagen, Denmark, 7-11 October 2016, Session Immunotherapy of cancer: Abstract #1083P, Hall E, Sunday, 9 October 2016, 13:00 14:00

NOX-A12, which inhibits the key tumor microenvironment chemokine CXCL12, may be a key partner for a wide range of IO (immuno-oncology) agents. NOXXON has generated promising pre-clinical and clinical data, including recent animal data showing synergy with a checkpoint inhibitor as well as recent phase 2a trials in multiple myeloma and a second hematological cancer that showed a safety profile that supports further development and first signs of efficacy. The company believes that additional clinical trials are warranted to investigate combinations of NOX-A12 multiple classes of IO agents including those acting on or through T-cells and NK cells.

About NOXXON

NOXXON Pharma N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment. NOXXON's goal is to significantly enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatments including immuno-oncology approaches (such as immune checkpoint inhibitors) and current standards of care (such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy). NOXXON's Spiegelmer platform has generated a proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates including its lead cancer drug candidate NOX-A12. NOXXON is supported by a strong group of leading international investors, including TVM Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, DEWB, NGN and Seventure. NOXXON has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and its office in Berlin, Germany. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

