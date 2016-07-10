Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-10-10 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 03/10/2016 - 07/10/2016 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 03/10/2016 426 0.3800 161.88 04/10/2016 435 0.3800 165.30 05/10/2016 363 0.3820 138.67 06/10/2016 399 0.3820 152.42 07/10/2016 384 0.3820 146.69 Total 2,007 0.3811 764.95



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 578,840 0.5687 329,202.80



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee