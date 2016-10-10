Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-10-10 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market 15.09.2016 - 15.10.2016 Buyback period ACMBFLOT13AB Acme Corporation RIG 29.09.2016 - 24.10.2016 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 10.10.2016 - 16.10.2016 Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 10.10.2016 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu VLN pienine 10.10.2016 Dividend record ESO1L Energijos VLN date Skirstymo Operatorius 10.10.2016 Dividend record LNR1L Lietuvos VLN date energijos gamyba 10.10.2016 Government LTGCB0N019D, Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB0N019D Respublikos auction Vyriausybe 11.10.2016 Sales figures OEG1T Olympic TLN Entertainment Group 12.10.2016 Dividend ZMP1L Zemaitijos VLN payment pienas starting date 12.10.2016 Dividend VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG ex-date škiedra 12.10.2016 Dividend OEG1T Olympic TLN ex-date Entertainment Group 12.10.2016 Government LVGA000019A Valsts Kase / RIG securities Treasury of auction Latvia 13.10.2016 Dividend record VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG date škiedra 13.10.2016 Dividend record OEG1T Olympic TLN date Entertainment Group 13.10.2016 Interim report, TKM1T Tallinna TLN 9 months Kaubamaja Grupp 14.10.2016 Dividend OEG1T Olympic TLN payment date Entertainment Group 16.10.2016 Coupon payment ELGB080018A ELKO Grupa RIG date



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.