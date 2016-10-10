Arcadis N.V.: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appoints Arcadis to multiple environmental frameworks in Europe

Amsterdam, 10 October 2016 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has been appointed to three framework contracts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District.

The series of framework contracts cover environmental and remediation services for sites in Germany, Poland, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. The combined value of all framework contracts is approximately USD $30 million over three years.

In addition, Arcadis has been appointed as prime consultant on two connected environmental projects:





Environmental servicesat U.S. Air Force Base Spangdahlem and U.S. LEED Green Building Certification for a renovated U.S. dental clinic in Landstuhl in Germany for the German Construction Agency (LBB);

Remediation Services for all Base and Option Tasks at Grafenwöhr, Germany, for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District.

Mark Fenner, Global Director Environment at Arcadis commented, "We are delighted to be appointed on this set of frameworks and to help support the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers with their important work. This further expands on our longstanding relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense, and we look forward to working with them over the course of these contracts and beyond. The appointment is also a testament to our specialized expertise in environmental remediation, site assessments, brownfields and hydrogeology across the globe."

For further information please contact:

Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Telephone: +31 20 2011083

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

Arcadis Group Communications

Jeremy Cohen

Mobile: +31 6 21639411

E-mail: jeremy.cohen@arcadis.com

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate €3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appoints Arcadis



