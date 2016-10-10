Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2016 to be published on October 26, 2016

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 10, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.

Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2016 to be published on October 26, 2016

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-September 2016 on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at about 2:00 p.m (Finnish time). The report will be available at www.vaisala.com (http://www.vaisala.com/). The CEO's presentation will be published at 4:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors (http://www.vaisala.com/investors).

Telephone conference

An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

FI: +358 9 8171 0495 (#)

UK: +44 20 3194 0552 (#)

SE: +46 8 5664 2702 (#)

US: +1 855 7161 597 (#)

Audiocast

Live audiocast of the presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO will start at 4:00 p.m. and will be available at www.vaisala.com/investors (http://www.vaisala.com/investors). A recording will be published at the same address at about 6:00 p.m.

More information

Maarit Mikkonen, Investor Relations Manager

Mobile +358 40 562 2282 (#), maarit.mikkonen@vaisala.com (mailto:maarit.mikkonen@vaisala.com)

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

