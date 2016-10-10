Regulatory News:

Intrum Justitia (STO:IJ) announces its' interim results for January-September 2016 on October 19 2016 at 07.00 a.m. CET. The report will be presented in an audiocast at 09.00 a.m. CET the same day.

Mikael Ericson, President CEO and Erik Forsberg, CFO, will present the results and answer questions.

The conference will be held in English.

To listen in to the conference live, please dial +44 (0) 203 008 98 01 (UK) or +46 (0) 8 566 426 98 (SE).

Live audio cast on www.intrum.com and www.financialhearings.com.

Intrum Justitia is Europe's leading Credit Management Services (CMS) group, offering comprehensive services, including purchase of receivables, designed to measurably improve clients' cash flows and long-term profitability. Founded in 1923, Intrum Justitia has some 3,850 employees and operations in 19 markets. Consolidated revenues amounted to about SEK 5.6 billion in 2015. Intrum Justitia AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2002. For further information, please visit www.intrum.com

Contacts:

Intrum Justitia AB

Erik Forsberg, CFO

Tel: 46 8 546 102 02