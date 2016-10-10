Regulatory News:

Number of passengers grew 6.0% year-on-year

In September, Finnair's (HEX:FIA1S) overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres grew by 8.5 per cent and traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres grew by 7.2 per cent year-on-year. The passenger load factor declined by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year to 80.7 per cent.

The capacity in Finnair's largest traffic area, Asia, grew by 12.4 per cent in September, boosted in particular by the Fukuoka and Guangzhou routes launched for the summer season and the additional capacity introduced by the A350s, and traffic grew by 9.4 per cent. Capacity in American traffic increased by 24.3 per cent, mainly due to increased Chicago frequencies, and traffic measured in RPK increased by 9.1 per cent.

The capacity in European traffic grew by 2.3 per cent, and traffic measured in RPK increased by 4.4 per cent year-on-year. The capacity in domestic traffic contracted by 1.3 per cent, and traffic increased by 5.7 per cent year-on-year.

According to preliminary data, Finnair's unit revenue, or RASK (total Group revenue divided by ASK), declined in July-September by 5.1 per cent year-on-year and totalled 7.04 euro cents.

"In our European and domestic traffic, load factor increased and unit revenue improved slightly year-on-year. The strong capacity growth continued in Finnair's long-haul traffic in the third quarter, while passenger volume growth was more moderate. Average load factor and unit revenue declined year-on-year. Particularly in traffic between China and Europe, there was marked growth in market capacity. In Cargo traffic, unit revenues declined, but strong volume growth balanced this partially," says Finnair CFO Pekka Vähähyyppä.

In September, the cargo capacity in scheduled traffic measured in Available Tonne Kilometres grew by 4.8 per cent, and Revenue Tonne Kilometres increased by 24.5 per cent year on year. In addition, Finnair's total freight capacity included two weekly freighter flights between Helsinki and Brussels and two weekly freighter flights shared with IAG between Helsinki and London, both operated by DHL, the latter being replaced by a regular A350 connection five times a week in the first week of October.

In September, 90.9 per cent of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (92.5).

Traffic statistics for October 2016 will be published on Tuesday, 8 November 2016.

Finnair Traffic Performance September 2016

September 2016 %-Change Year-to-date 2016 %-Change Total Traffic Passengers 1000 971,9 6,0 8 267,2 6,5 Available seat kilometres mill 2 941,5 8,5 25 719,9 7,5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 2 374,3 7,2 20 645,0 6,4 Passenger load factor 80,7 -0,9 p 80,3 -0,8 p Cargo tonnes total 13 422,8 22,7 109 815,8 15,1 Available tonne kilometres mill 437,5 11,1 3 794,5 8,9 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 294,3 11,3 2 510,0 8,5 Overall load factor 67,3 0,1 p 66,1 -0,2 p Europe Passengers 1000 607,0 5,5 5 133,6 5,2 Available seat kilometres mill 1 143,8 2,3 10 069,0 3,0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 909,2 4,4 7 972,1 3,4 Passenger load factor 79,5 1,6 p 79,2 0,3 p North Atlantic Passengers 1000 27,2 4,3 234,5 16,3 Available seat kilometres mill 261,4 24,3 2 102,9 27,8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 191,4 9,1 1 687,2 21,1 Passenger load factor 73,2 -10,2 p 80,2 -4,4 p Asia Passengers 1000 157,8 9,5 1 353,8 5,9 Available seat kilometres mill 1 407,1 12,4 12 423,7 8,4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 1 187,8 9,4 10 208,5 6,4 Passenger load factor 84,4 -2,3 p 82,2 -1,5 p Domestic Passengers 1000 179,9 5,0 1 545,2 10,3 Available seat kilometres mill 129,2 -1,3 1 124,3 8,6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 85,9 5,7 777,2 9,9 Passenger load factor 66,4 4,4 p 69,1 0,8 p Cargo Traffic Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 11 972,1 24,8 96 667,6 15,8 Europe tonnes 2 350,6 33,8 19 317,2 25,6 North Atlantic tonnes 970,0 36,3 7 125,1 20,1 Asia tonnes 8 498,7 22,1 68 921,4 13,2 Domestic tonnes 152,8 -8,8 1 303,9 4,2 Cargo flights, tonnes** 1 450,7 8,2 13 148,2 10,1 Cargo tonnes total 13 422,8 22,7 109 815,8 15,1 Available tonne kilometres* mill 124,3 4,5 1111,7 6,7 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 81,8 23,2 662,9 14,8 Available sched.cargo tonne kms*, mill. 116,4 4,8 1039,9 6,9 Revenue sched.cargo tonne kms, mill. 74,4 24,5 596,1 15,1 Cargo load factor* 65,8 10,0 p 59,6 4,2 p - North-Atlantic cargo load factor* 45,6 7,8 p 40,6 1,1 p - Asia cargo load factor* 70,1 11,6 p 62,4 5,1 p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, 63,9 10,1 p 57,3 4,1 p

Operational calculatory capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p percentage points)

Available seat kilometres, ASK: Total number of seats available, multiplied by the number of kilometres flown

Revenue passenger kilometres, RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried, multiplied by kilometres flown

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres

Available tonne kilometres, ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers, cargo and mail, multiplied by kilometres flown

Revenue tonne kilometres, RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers, cargo and mail, multiplied by kilometres flown

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres

FINNAIR PLC

