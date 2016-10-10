In June, Konecranes introduced the new BOXPORTER RMG to market at the TOC Europe exhibition. In September, Konecranes signed a deal with the Port of Koper in Slovenia for delivery of the first BOXPORTER RMG unit. It will be delivered in 2017.



The operator of the Port of Koper in Slovenia, Luka Koper d.d., has ordered a BOXPORTER RMG crane from Konecranes. BOXPORTER is a new RMG with an advanced operating system that gives the crane operator an exceedingly clear view over every container move. The operating system incorporates innovations that have been field-proven by Konecranes in the remote operation of its automated stacking cranes.



"Konecranes is always working towards the future. They have again showed how we can use the latest crane technology, this time to improve the crane driving experience while respecting our environment and terminal characteristics. With the BOXPORTER RMG our crane operators will get better visibility and ergonomics, and thus a better overall driving experience," said Marko Babic, Director, Luka Koper Container Terminal.



"Luka Koper is a forward-looking container port, and I'm very happy to receive their enthusiastic response to our innovative BOXPORTER RMG. I'm sure they will be very satisfied by the performance and reliability of this crane," says Antti Halonen, Sales Manager, Konecranes, Port Cranes.



The Port of Koper was established in 1957. It has grown steadily over the years, and now comprises 12 specialized terminals employing around 1,000 people. It is the leading container terminal in the Adriatic, handling 790,736 TEU in 2015. Luka Koper recently started an important investment cycle worth EUR 300 million. Around EUR 235 million will be allocated to the container terminal itself, enabling an increase from the current annual capacity of 950,000 TEU to 1.3 million TEU by 2020. By the end of 2016, the Port of Koper will operate a fleet of 20 Konecranes RTG cranes, 1 STS crane and 2 RMG cranes. They are all very popular with the port's crane operators.



