Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.10.2016 | 09:58
PR Newswire

ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 10

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 7 October 2016 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 216.37p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 218.86p
Zero Dividend Preference Share = 152.31p
The market value of investments was GBP344.2m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP104.5m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP239.7m.
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
10 October 2016

