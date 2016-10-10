ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- RapidFire Tools Inc., makers of the world-leading Network Detective non-invasive IT assessment tools, announced that it is increasing its engagement with managed service providers (MSPs) in the European marketplace with new initiatives throughout fall 2016. Activities include several EMEA-based educational appearances at trade show events scheduled in England and Spain, plus partner events with IT industry vendors including IT Glue, Datto and Kaseya.

RapidFire Tools will provide MSPs with sales strategies, market insights and product information about its award-winning line of Network Detective modules -- including the company's Network, Security, MS Exchange and SQL Server Assessment tools -- beginning with its participation in the CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference in London, England, 11-12 October. The company will join forces with IT Glue to present an exclusive event at industry leader Datto's offices in Reading, England, on 13 October, including a dedicated seminar. The session "Reporting Profits: How Regular IT Assessments Can Win You More Business," will be presented by Tara Newman, RapidFire Tools' director of international sales and marketing, and is part of a schedule including additional sessions from Datto and IT Glue. MSPs can get more information and register at https://goo.gl/moa664.

RapidFire Tools is also a sponsor of the DattoCon EMEA trade show, scheduled for 27 October in London. The company will next appear at the Kaseya Connect Europe event in Barcelona, Spain, on 15-17 November. This is in addition to a RapidFire Tools exhibit which appeared at the Managed Services Summit hosted by IT Europa on 21 September, 2016. This event was attended by RapidFire Tools Vice President of Sales Mark Winter and Tara Newman.

RapidFire Tools currently serves more than 7,000 managed services providers around the globe and maintains ongoing relationships with European distributors including Prianto in the UK; acmeo GmbH & Co. in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; and Achab in Italy. The company is in negotiations to add new distribution partners in Benelux and the Nordic region as well.

"RapidFire Tools is excited to expand its commitment to MSPs throughout Europe," said Mike Mittel, CEO and president of RapidFire Tools. "This region offers a substantial market opportunity for these IT providers to expand their portfolio of services and win new clients using our non-invasive Network Detective IT Assessment tools. Our products will help empower European solution providers to mitigate considerable network risks for their clients, especially those in security-sensitive markets such as healthcare, financial services, retail, and government, while helping those providers build their practices and increase revenues."

About Network Detective

Network Detective is the number one non-invasive IT assessment tool, used by thousands of service providers around the world to discover issues and generate powerful branded reports. Unlike other solutions, Network Detective includes a series of IT assessment and compliance modules that automatically acquire a vast amount of network data -- including assets, users, configurations, and vulnerabilities -- all without installing any software, probes, or agents. Once the scans are complete, the service provider can run the encrypted file through the Network Detective proprietary data analyzer and then generate dozens of custom-branded powerful reports for client presentations and internal service documentation.

About RapidFire Tools

RapidFire Tools Inc. was founded in June of 2010 by IT entrepreneur Michael Mittel. The company's mission is to develop and sell innovative and powerful, award-winning IT solutions with clear value propositions that help service providers, resellers, and MSPs uncover new business, expand their practice areas, and run their operations more successfully; and also to support the reporting needs of IT pros working within end-user organizations.

