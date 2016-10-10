Improvements in efficiency makes it cost-effective to produce UniProtein® on a large-scale enabling Unibio to satisfy increasing demand for healthy sustainable animal feed

Unibio ("Unibio" or "the Group"), a biotech company with the most advanced technology producing single cell protein from natural gas, is pleased to announce that it has completed an important milestone to its market-leading U-Loop® technology and protein process to improve upon the efficiency in the production of its proprietary single cell protein UniProtein®. As a result of this, the Group can now enable production of UniProtein® in the most cost effective way thereby positioning Unibio to commence large scale commercial phase before the end of the year making it the first company to do so using this state-of-the-art technology. UniProtein® provides a healthy sustainable alternative to animal feed and is comparable to high-quality LT fishmeal.

The final upgrades are related to achieving high gas transfer in its U-Loop® technology leading to significant improvements in yields from the fermentation process. Unibio's patented U-Loop® technology provides the optimal conditions for the bacteria to grow by continuously adding oxygen, natural gas, catalysts and minerals. The natural gas (methane) is converted into a highly concentrated protein, UniProtein®.

Commenting on achieving the significant milestone, Henrik Busch-Larsen, CEO of Unibio, said:

"We are pleased to have completed this significant step to our world-beating technology ahead of commencement of our commercial phase. This technology upgrade makes producing UniProtein® much more efficient in terms of productivity and energy usage but also helps us maintain a significant lead over the legacy technologies.

"We are on target to commence mass-scale production before the end of the year and are encouraged by the increasing number of enquiries from all around the world. As a result, we are confident of continuing on our growth trajectory and delivering the most sustainable, environmentally friendly product for use in the animal feed market."

About Unibio

Unibio is the developer of an innovative Single Cell Protein production technology called the U-Loop® technology, converting natural gas into a highly concentrated protein (UniProtein®) for sustainable food production targeting the animal compound feed markets.

UniProtein® benefits from superior nutritional contend and product characteristics. The protein-rich biomass (72.9% protein) can be used as a direct supplement in animal feed components. The key product characteristics include:

Developed naturally without any genetic manipulation

Non-polluting product reducing CO2 emissions by up to 52%

Long shelf life and stable production process

High protein quality allows for a more efficient diet with less quantities required, minimising nitrogen excretion

Already tested as feed for salmon, calves, pigs and chickens with positive results in terms of acceptance and growth rates

Approved by the EU as ingredient in animal feed

