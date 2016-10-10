Inside Syria Media Center Publishes New Blog Post About Balkan States Involvement in Syria Conflict

DAMASCUS, Syria, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Inside Syria Media Center, the website dedicated to news and opinion regarding the ongoing conflict in Syria, has published a new blog post entitled "The United Balkan Emirates," about the involvement of Balkan states in Middle Eastern politics.

Salah Dukay, author of the blog post writes that, "After several unsuccessful attempts to topple the undesirable Bashar Assad's regime in Syria, the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE have once again paid their attention to the Balkan states. According to them, soon the Balkans will play the leading role in promoting the interests of Muslim society in the world."

Dukay writes that Middle Eastern states are having an increasing hold on foreign policies in Montenegro. Dukay writes, "It is also important that in the nearest future Montenegro may become a full member of NATO and the EU which will give it the right to take part in developing and taking political decisions."

