Loony Bingo Offers No Deposit Bonus Amidst Changing Tax Climate

Loony Bingo is thrilled to announce their upgraded no deposit welcome offer - a £7 free bingo bonus to all newly registered players.

Loony's upgraded bonus launch comes in light of the UK's gaming taxation changes, expected to take effect in August 2017. The new tax changes on freeplay and no deposit offers can lead to a major overhaul of bonus structure and adjustment of operators' marketing strategies.

While the main details regarding the new tax have yet to be disclosed, there are speculations of a possible decline in free bonuses in the future. Despite this, players can still take advantage of a free registration bonus when they join Loony Bingo.

"We upgraded Loony Bingo's welcome offer to provide our players with one of the best bonuses available," said Adi Frum, CEO of United Commissions. "We aim to enhance user experience by offering a generous no deposit bonus so players can get a feel for Loony Bingo."

While the impending tax law might change the future of free play, Loony's players can be sure there will always be lucrative promotions and quality bingo games. All the exciting winning opportunities are available on the mobile site and the Loony Bingo app for iOS.

Loony Bingo is not the first of United Commissions' sites to offer generous bonuses at sign up. Robin Hood Bingo is famous for its 2 days of free bingo which gives players the ability to win real prizes.

About Loony Bingo

Loony Bingo' is a trademark bingo brand, part of United Commissions' portfolio of signature brands, including Robin Hood Bingo', Moon Bingo', Ted Bingo' Wicked Jackpots', and others. The site is dedicated to bringing its players a unique bingo experience and quality gaming environment. Loony Bingo is powered by Dragonfish and is licensed to offer online gaming services under the laws of Gibraltar through Cassava Enterprises (Gibraltar).

