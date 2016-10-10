Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Patent Practice conference to their offering.
US and European patent practice differs in many essential ways. The comprehensive programme of this course, with practical examples, will highlight and explain these differences from a US point of view, giving delegates a better understanding of the US system, and enabling them to work more effectively with their US counterparts.
This seminar merits 12.5 hours under the UK Solicitors Regulatory Authority self accreditation scheme (refg. CJA/MAFO) and may also be relevant training under the IPREG CPD self accreditation scheme.
Agenda
Day 1
09:00 Registration and refreshments
09:30 Introduction to the seminar
Legal Framework
Statutes and rules
Courts and agencies
AIA Overview Claim Construction
Phillips broad multifaceted inquiry
Claim constructions rules and guidelines
Claim construction in the USPTO
11:00 Refreshments
11:15 US patent prosecution general flow
Written description
'Possession' of claimed invention
Ariad increased focus on what inventors actually did
Enablement
Wands factors to show whether amount of experimentation necessary would be 'undue'
Interplay with written description requirement
Best mode
Effect of the AIA
12.30 Lunch
13.30 Definiteness Nautilus the 'reasonable certainty' standard
USPTO practice
Means-plus-function claiming
Statutory subject matter
Supreme Court jurisprudence
USPTO guidance
14.45 Refreshments
15.00 Utility Patent Law Treaty Implementation
Novelty and prior art
Pre-AIA 'first to invent'
Post-AIA 'first to file'
17.00 Close of day one
Day 2
08.30 Refreshments
09:00 Novelty/prior art (if necessary)
Obviousness
Graham and KSR
USPTO practice prima facie obviousness
10.30 Refreshments
Obviousness (continued)
Provisional applications
Pre-AIA vs. Post AIA
Continuing applications
Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part
12.30 Lunch
13.30 Restriction practice
Restriction vs. Election of Species
Rejoinder Patent term and PTA Obviousness type double patenting
Gilead cases
Terminal disclaimers USPTO programs
Terminal disclaimers Patent Law Treaty Implementation
Obviousness type double patenting
Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway
First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs
Duty of candor
Citation of references
Inequitable conduct
Inventorship
14.45 Refreshments
15.00 Post-issuance practice
Re-examination and re-issue
Inter partes review, post-grant review, covered business method review
Infringement
Direct infringement
Contributory infringement and inducement
Extraterritorial infringement
Doctrine of equivalents
Function/way/result test
Festo prosecution history estoppel
Wilfullness
Opinions
Declaratory judgment
Patent litigation and damages
17.00 Close of course
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmdhfj/us_patent
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005387/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Intellectual Property