Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Patent Practice conference to their offering.

US and European patent practice differs in many essential ways. The comprehensive programme of this course, with practical examples, will highlight and explain these differences from a US point of view, giving delegates a better understanding of the US system, and enabling them to work more effectively with their US counterparts.

This seminar merits 12.5 hours under the UK Solicitors Regulatory Authority self accreditation scheme (refg. CJA/MAFO) and may also be relevant training under the IPREG CPD self accreditation scheme.

Agenda

Day 1

09:00 Registration and refreshments

09:30 Introduction to the seminar

Legal Framework

Statutes and rules

Courts and agencies

AIA Overview Claim Construction

Phillips broad multifaceted inquiry

Claim constructions rules and guidelines

Claim construction in the USPTO

11:00 Refreshments

11:15 US patent prosecution general flow

Written description

'Possession' of claimed invention

Ariad increased focus on what inventors actually did

Enablement

Wands factors to show whether amount of experimentation necessary would be 'undue'

Interplay with written description requirement

Best mode

Effect of the AIA

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Definiteness Nautilus the 'reasonable certainty' standard

USPTO practice

Means-plus-function claiming

Statutory subject matter

Supreme Court jurisprudence

USPTO guidance

14.45 Refreshments

15.00 Utility Patent Law Treaty Implementation

Novelty and prior art

Pre-AIA 'first to invent'

Post-AIA 'first to file'

17.00 Close of day one

Day 2

08.30 Refreshments

09:00 Novelty/prior art (if necessary)

Obviousness

Graham and KSR

USPTO practice prima facie obviousness

10.30 Refreshments

Obviousness (continued)

Provisional applications

Pre-AIA vs. Post AIA

Continuing applications

Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Restriction practice

Restriction vs. Election of Species

Rejoinder Patent term and PTA Obviousness type double patenting

Gilead cases

Terminal disclaimers USPTO programs

Terminal disclaimers Patent Law Treaty Implementation

Obviousness type double patenting

Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway

First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs

Duty of candor

Citation of references

Inequitable conduct

Inventorship

14.45 Refreshments

15.00 Post-issuance practice

Re-examination and re-issue

Inter partes review, post-grant review, covered business method review

Infringement

Direct infringement

Contributory infringement and inducement

Extraterritorial infringement

Doctrine of equivalents

Function/way/result test

Festo prosecution history estoppel

Wilfullness

Opinions

Declaratory judgment

Patent litigation and damages

17.00 Close of course

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmdhfj/us_patent

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005387/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Intellectual Property