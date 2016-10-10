

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production decreased for the first time in five months in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 2.8 percent year-over-year in August, reversing a 5.1 percent climb in July.



Among the main industries, output declined most in mining and quarrying, by 39.8 percent. The rainy August did not favor peat production.



In the metal industry, output decreased by 0.6 percent in August from twelve months back.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dipped 3.4 percent from July, when it increased by a stable pace of 0.8 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that the value of new orders in manufacturing plunged 12.6 percent annually in August, following a 3.8 percent drop in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX