At the request of FRISQ Holding AB (publ), 556959-2867 FRISQ Holding AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from October 12, 2016.



Short name: FRISQ ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 14422500 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006994539 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 127937 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556959-2867 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



