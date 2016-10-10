

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, as oil prices retreated and the second U.S. presidential debate between Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton ended on a positive note after 90 minutes of harsh exchanges and personal attacks over emails, Syria, tax provisions and women abuse.



Losses across the region remained capped somewhat after Friday's weaker non-farm payrolls report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise short-term interest rates at its November policy meeting.



U.S. non-farm payroll employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 176,000 jobs. The unemployment rate rose to 5 percent from 4.9 percent.



Chinese shares rallied even as property developers tumbled amid fresh curbs on property purchases. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 43.44 points or 1.45 percent to 3,048.14 as traders returned to their desks following a week-long national holiday.



Australian shares closed marginally higher as investors watched the second U.S. presidential debate. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 8 points or 0.15 percent to 5,475.40 and the broader All Ordinaries index closed 7 points or 0.13 percent higher at 5,555.50.



While the big four banks rose between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent, big miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto gained less than half a percent each. Gold miners Newcrest and Regis Resources both climbed about 2 percent as gold rebounded from its biggest decline in almost a year on a weaker dollar.



Energy stocks such as Origin Energy, Oil Search and Santos dropped 1-3 percent as oil prices extended their slide below $50 a barrel on doubts over on OPEC deal to cut output. Insurance Australia Group rallied 1.8 percent on saying it has completed a $314 million share buyback.



Construction giant CIMIC Group, formerly known as Leighton Holdings, advanced 0.6 percent after launching a A$524 million takeover bid for the remaining stake in UGL. Shares of UGL soared 8.6 percent.



Seoul shares closed a tad higher even as shares of market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank on concerns over its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. The benchmark Kospi rose by 3.02 points or 0.15 percent to 2,056.82.



Shares of Samsung Electronics opened about 3 percent lower and fell as much as 4.6 percent at one point before closing 1.5 percent lower for the day.



The company temporarily halted production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices. Doosan Infracore lost 7.2 percent on news that the listing of Doosan Bobcat would be delayed.



New Zealand shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive session after Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer indicated on Sunday that the U.S. central bank remains on track for a December rate increase.



The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index dropped 50.89 points or 0.71 percent to 7,116.92, the lowest level in nearly three months. Rakon, Auckland International Airport and Ryman Healthcare were among the biggest decliners.



Markets in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for public holidays. India's Sensex was moving up 0.3 percent and Malaysian shares were marginally higher while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks fell modestly on Friday after sharp swings in sterling and the slightly weaker-than-expected jobs report. The Dow slid 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 eased about 0.3 percent each.



