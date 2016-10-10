This statement is provided in pursuance of section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act to inform the market that Alm. Brand A/S as of today holds 8,687,781 treasury shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each, for a total nominal amount of DKK 86,877,810, equivalent to 5.0% of the company's aggregate share capital.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Martin Egenhardt, IR Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.



