GOOG Stock: Bullish SetupAlphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock is probably one among many of the stocks I cover that I love dearly. This passion for Alphabet Inc has nothing to do with its search engine, or its "Android" operating system, and not even its robotics division.It has everything to do with how I analyze investments, and GOOG stock has made my life pretty simple when it comes to that department. All I need is a simple trend line and my work is done.I use technical analysis to set up my strategic trading strategies, and this.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...