

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production increased for the second straight month in August, defying economists' expectations for a decrease, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted Industrial production rose 1.7 percent month-over-month in August, faster than July's 0.7 percent gain. Meanwhile, it was forecast to drop by 0.1 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent in August, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



It was the first increase in four months. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent decrease for the month.



