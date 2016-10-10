Regulatory News:

Kährs Group has appointed Torbjörn Clementz new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Group. He will be taking up his post on 21 November 2016.

Torbjörn Clementz was most recently employed at the energy technology group One Nordic AB, where he has been CFO since 2014. Prior to that he was CFO and Executive Vice President of the listed steel service company BE Group and has also held leadership positions at Peab and the Perstorp Group.

"We're delighted to welcome Torbjörn to Kährs Group, and I'm looking forward to continue working with developing the Group supported by Torbjörn as part of our team," says Christer Persson, President and CEO of Kährs Group.

Torbjörn Clementz will be part of Group management and will succeed Jonas Bäck, who will take up a different post at Kährs Group.

About Kährs Group

Kährs Group is a world-leading flooring manufacturer in hardwood and resilient flooring with a number of strong brands in its product portfolio, including Kährs, Karelia and Upofloor. The Company's innovations have shaped the industry throughout history and Kährs Group is dedicated to providing the market with innovative new flooring solutions. Kährs Group, which delivers products to more than 70 countries, is the market leader in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Russia and holds a strong position in other key markets, such as the UK and Germany. The Group has approximately 1,600 employees and annual sales of EUR 300 million. www.kahrsgroup.com

