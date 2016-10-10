At the request of Solnaberg Property AB, 559042-2464, Solnaberg Property AB shares will be traded on First North as from October 12, 2016.



Short name: SOLNA ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 3,760,000 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009155211 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128129 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559042-2464 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 (0) 702 366 392.