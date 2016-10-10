CF&B Communication: 'Large & MidCap Event', the largest event for its 16th edition.

Paris, October 10th, 2016 : The 2016 "Large & MidCap Event", created and organized by CF&B Communication, experienced its largest edition ever.

Over 380 business leaders from Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, representing companies ranging from micro caps to €6bn large caps, took part in the Event.

28% more European investors joined this year, with a significant increase from such markets as Switzerland, Scandinavia and the UK, and 4,350 meetings were organized over two days.

89 panel presentations were held, (twice and half more than in 2015!).

Specifically, we would like to thank Euronext and EnterNext, our historical partners and Prime Sponsors of the Event.

We wish to thank our Partners: Degroof Petercam, Gilbert Dupont, Invest Securities, Midcap Partners, CFO Sim Investment Bank, as well as all our sponsors and media partners who, through their presence, have supported these asset classes.

Among the Events organized by CF&B Communication in 2016, the 8th edition of the Geneva "MidCap Event" will take place on November 30th and December 1st. This Event is greatly successful among European listed companies and Swiss institutional investors.

