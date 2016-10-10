

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose slightly in choppy trade on Monday, as a weaker pound helped to lift miners, offsetting losses among banking and airline companies.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points or 0.13 percent at 7,053 in midday trading after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.



William Hill shares rose over 1 percent after the betting firm and Canada's Amaya confirmed that they are in discussions regarding a potential all-share merger of equals.



Randgold Resources climbed almost 2 percent. The mining giant said it was 'strongly defending its position' after the Malian government shut down its offices in the country's capital Bamako in a long running dispute over taxes.



Fresnillo rallied 2 percent and Anglo American advanced 1 percent.



Vedanta Resources rose 1.5 percent after unveiling its production results for the second quarter and half-year to 30 September.



SVG Capital added 2.5 percent. U.S. private equity firm HarbourVest announced that it has approached the British investment fund to put forward an acquisition offer for its entire investment portfolio.



Rolls-Royce shares gained nearly 2 percent after JPMorgan Cazenove upgraded its price target on the stock.



EasyJet fell over 2 percent following last week's profit warning.



Lloyds Banking Group also lost about 2 percent after Citigroup gave the stock a 'sell' rating in a research note.



