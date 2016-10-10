

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar edged up against its major rivals in early European trading on Monday, after polls showed that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has emerged as winner in the second U.S. presidential debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis.



A CNN/ORC poll showed that Clinton won the debate by a 23-point margin over Trump, leading 57-34 percent.



Clinton accused Trump over his tape scandal, that revealed the leaked video tape from 2005 containing the Republican candidate's absurd and derogatory remarks about women. Both exchanged heated arguments over a series of other issues, including the war in Syria and immigration, while Trump made allegations of sexual assault against former president Bill Clinton in the debate that turned personal.



European shares came off from early lows, after encouraging German exports and Eurozone investor confidence reports.



The greenback was steady against its major rivals, except the yen, in the Asian session.



The greenback, having fallen to a 5-day low of 102.81 against the yen at 11:15 pm ET, rebounded to 103.26. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it finding resistance around the 105.00 mark.



The greenback rose to 1.1169 against the euro, compared to last week's closing value of 1.1196. The next possible resistance for the greenback may be found around the 1.09 region.



Survey by Sentix showed that a measure of euro area investor confidence rose for a third straight month and at a faster-than-expected pace in October to its highest level in four months.



The Sentix investor confidence index for Eurozone climbed to 8.5 in October from 5.6 in September. That was well above the score of 6.0 expected by economists.



The greenback that closed Friday's trading at 0.9770 against the Swiss franc advanced to 0.9798. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 0.99 area.



Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in September, defying economists' expectations for an increase.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent in September, the same rate as in August. Economists had expected the rate to rise slightly to 3.4 percent.



The greenback ticked up to 0.7137 against the kiwi, 0.7580 against the aussie and 1.3278 against the loonie and held steady thereafter. If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 0.70 against the kiwi, 0.745 against the aussie and 1.35 against the loonie.



Meanwhile, the greenback slightly retraced some of its early gains against the pound with the pair trading at 1.2411. This may be compared to a high of 1.2366 hit at 2:45 am ET. At last week's close, the pair was valued at 1.2430.



Looking ahead, at 9:00 am ET, European Union finance ministers will hold a meeting in Luxembourg.



The U.S. and Canadian banks will be closed in observance of Columbus day and Thanksgiving day holiday's respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX