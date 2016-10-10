BLACKROCK INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

79.08p Capital only

78.73p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 30 March 2016, the Company now has 117,968,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the unaudited NAV above has been calculated on this basis.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

294.92p Capital only (undiluted)

294.92p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

299.30p Including current year income (undiluted)

299.30p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 06 October 2016, the Company now has 102,153,113 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 8,175,825 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

344.71p Capital only (undiluted)

351.14p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

405.90p Capital only

411.64p Including current year income

405.90p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

411.64p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

383.88c per share (US cents) - Capital only

308.10p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

391.42c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

314.15p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the buyback for cancellation of 20,000 ordinary shares on 16 September 2016, the Company's share capital consists of 36,020,128 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.







NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

154.44p Capital only

156.50p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are held in treasury.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

598.30c per share (US cents) - Capital only

608.08c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD

480.19p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

488.05p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

190.42p Capital only (undiluted)

194.52p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 8 July 2016, the Company has 25,679,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 7,254,664 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

1097.18p Capital only and including debt at par value

1087.60p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1114.93p Including current year income and debt at par value

1105.35p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

164.70c Capital only USD (cents)

132.19p Capital only Sterling (pence)

168.54c Including current year income USD (cents)

135.27p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income Strategies Trust PLC at close of business on 7 October 2016 were:

126.82p Capital only and including debt at par value

119.54p Capital only and including debt at fair value

129.67p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

122.38p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on 28 July 2016, the Company has 267,037,282 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 24,075,000 which are held in treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.



4. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 267,037,282 Ordinary Shares in issue.