Selexis SA, a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, announced today its planned participation at two industry conferences in the coming weeks, as follows:

- PEGS Europe

31 October 2016 to 4 November 2016, Lisbon, Portugal

Selexis Chief Scientific Officer Pierre-Alain Girod, PhD, will present "Engineering of CHO Cell Lines for Enhanced Process Robustness," on 2 November at 12:30 p.m. GMT. Selexis will also be sponsoring and exhibiting at the conference.

For more information, visit: http://www.pegsummiteurope.com/

- BIO-Europe

7 9 November 2016, Cologne, Germany

Selexis will participate in the partnering program.

For more information, visit: https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope/

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform™ facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 95 partners worldwide, nearly 80 drug products in clinical manufacturing and two commercial products utilizing its cell lines, Selexis has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

- Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005249/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries for Selexis

Sam Brown Inc.

Mike Beyer, +1 312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

or

Company Inquiries for Selexis

Robert Meister, +1 602-953-1716

Head, Corporate Communications

robert.meister@selexis.com