

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is planning the commercial launch of Facebook at Work, a tool for companies that allows workers to chat and collaborate with each other, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The company, which has been testing the tool for nearly two years, is expected to disclose new details, including plans to begin charging companies a monthly fee for every user.



The report noted that customers aren't required to have a personal Facebook account to use Facebook at Work and employers can't use the tool to see what employees do on their personal accounts. Companies get data on their employees' activity, including how many messages and posts they send.



