Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar prepares for future growth with new hires in the Americas region



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 10 OCTOBER 2016 AT 3 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, boosts its business in the Americas region with appointing new members to its leadership team.

Erika Barbosa has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Services for Latin America. She joins Kalmar from Caterpillar LATAM and has a long and distinguished history in the heavy industry. Erika will be based in Panama, and focus on supporting Kalmar operations in Mexico, Panama, Argentina, and Brazil. Special focus will be put to Mexico, with Marco Nava joining Kalmar as the Managing Director, Mexico. Marco joins Kalmar from Volvo Trucks.

To strengthen our presence in the industrial segments in Americas, Steve Cianci has been appointed Vice President, Industrial Markets & Counter Balanced Products. Steve joins Kalmar from UniCarrier, a division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries where he has demonstrated a track record of sustainable growth in his 20+ years in the industry as a sales, marketing, and services leader.

Göran Krave has been appointed Director, Services in the Americas region. He will focus on taking the Kalmar Services business to the next level in the region. Previously, Göran has been responsible for the business development in Kalmar Americas.

Greg Hewitt, Executive Vice President, Americas commented: "I am thrilled to welcome new colleagues in the team. With the right level of winning attitude and the additional skill-sets acquired, we are all set to grow profitably and to win more business."

Kalmar's headquarters for the Americas region is in Miami, Florida.The service operations are located in Mexico, Panama, Argentina, and Brazil. Kalmar manufactures terminal tractors in Ottawa, Kansas, and has a wide dealer network within North and South America.

Kalmar is exhibiting at TOC Americas on 11-13 October 2016 in Cancun, Mexico. Come and meet us at our stand D18 and join in our expert presentations at the TECH TOC conference.

On 12 October at 4 pm: Frank Kho, Vice President, Market Intelligence, Strategy and Development will talk about the port automation and terminals of tomorrow.

On 13 October at 1 pm: Göran Krave will talk about the digitalisation of ports and the data driven supply chain.

Further information for the press:

Greg Hewitt, Executive Vice President, Americas, Kalmar, tel. +1 865-599-0606

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com (mailto:maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com)

