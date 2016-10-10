@BizWireTV

Featuring Amazon, Remitly, Rover.com and BRiN

On the latest BizWireTV Accelerator Report, Amazon introduces the Alexa Prize, an annual university competition dedicated to accelerating the field of conversational artificial intelligence (AI). It is challenging students to build a "socialbot" on Alexa that will converse with people about popular topics and news events.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005049/en/

Now you can watch BizWireTV on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/business-wire-pr-news/id1104136311?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.frankly.channel.BIZWIRE&hl=en

Also featured in the episode is this week's startup standout, BRiN, the world's first personal business advisor in your pocket. The app uses artificial intelligence to give entrepreneurs and business owners personalized education on how to run a business.

Now available on BizWireTV's new home on Tempo, the show serves as a preview of upcoming IPOs, scheduled earnings announcements, recent funding announcements, and trends to watch in the upcoming week.

This week's episode features:

Amazon Introduces the Alexa Prize: $2.5 Million to Advance Conversational Artificial Intelligence (NASDAQ:AMZN)

On the VC Watch:

Remitly Announces Additional $38 Million in Financing as It Expands into Latin America

Rover.com Retrieves $40 Million Round of Funding

This week's startup standout:

BRiN Is the World's First Business Advisor in Your Pocket

BizWireTV and BizWireTV Accelerator Report are hosted by Erin Ade. Tune in to watch Erin's reports for BizWireTV each Sunday and Friday on BizWireTV's new home on Tempo.

The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:

BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00 am ET

BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00 pm ET

Click here to share this week's BizWireTV's Accelerator Report on Twitter: http://ctt.ec/8iY_6

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005049/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Scott Fedonchik, +1-212-752-9600