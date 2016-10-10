

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in August from a month ago, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to DKK 5.2 billion in August from DKK 8.2 billion in July.



Exports dropped 3.4 percent month-over-month in August, following a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month. Meanwhile, imports rebounded 2.1 percent from July, when it declined by 3.7 percent.



Shipments to EU countries dipped 6.2 percent over the month, while those to non-EU countries rose by 0.6 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus shrank to DKK 12.0 billion in August from DKK 16.1 billion in the previous month.



